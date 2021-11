Romania’s planned Government to have two additional ministries

Romania’s planned Government to have two additional ministries. The planned Government, backed by an alliance between the Liberal Party (PNL), Social Democrat Party (PSD), and Hungarians’ Union (UDMR), will have two additional ministries, UDMR president Kelemen Hunor announced on November 21, after another round of negotiations between the three parties. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]