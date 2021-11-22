More students in Romania return to in-person classes as authorities ease COVID restrictions

More students in Romania return to in-person classes as authorities ease COVID restrictions. More preschoolers and students in Romania can return to in-person learning as of Monday, November 22, after the authorities eased the COVID-19 safety rules for schools. Educational units located in cities, towns or communes with COVID incidence rates below 3 per thousand can now hold in-person (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]