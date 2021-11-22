Romania’s future majority to replace, not dismantle, controversial prosecution office

Romania’s future majority to replace, not dismantle, controversial prosecution office. Nicolae Ciucă, the Liberal Party’s candidate for prime minister seat, announced on Saturday (November 20), at the end of negotiations with Social Democrats and ethnic Hungarians (UDMR), that the three parties agreed that the Special Section for Magistrates (SIIJ) must be abolished by law until (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]