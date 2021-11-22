Romanian IT company AROBS takes over software producer ahead of BVB listing
Nov 22, 2021
Romanian IT company AROBS takes over software producer ahead of BVB listing.
AROBS Transilvania Software, a Romanian IT company controlled by Cluj-based entrepreneur Voicu Oprean, has taken over Berg Software - a local custom software development outsourcing company, with offices in Timisoara, Lugoj and Oradea. Following the takeover of Berg Software, the AROBS group (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]