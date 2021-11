Dr. Fischer Dental Raises RONRON5.13M via Private Placement; Readies AeRO Listing

Dr. Fischer Dental Raises RONRON5.13M via Private Placement; Readies AeRO Listing. Dr. Fischer Dental, which operates on the dental works market of Romania and is controlled by dr. Antoaneta Fischer, raised 5.13 million through a private placement, with the operation completed on the very first day. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]