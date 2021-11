Romania Boasts Biggest Increase in Number of Newly-Founded Firms in EU in 3Q/2021 vs 2Q/2021

Romania registered the biggest growth in the number of newly-established companies in the EU in the third quarter of this year against the previous quarter, in line with Eurostat data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]