Farmacia Ardealul Projects 7-8% Growth in 2021. Farmacia Ardealul, one of the strongest pharmacy brands regionally, will see a 7-8% increase in 2021 against 2020 on recent months’ rising sales in pharmacies, according to Ilie Echim, the company’s founder. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]