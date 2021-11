Greece’s Jumbo 1H/2021 Revenues Up 34% To EUR72M vs 1H/2020

Greece’s Jumbo 1H/2021 Revenues Up 34% To EUR72M vs 1H/2020. Greek toy retailer Jumbo, which has opened 14 stores in Romania since 2013, saw its revenues rise by 34% on the Romanian market in the first six months of 2021 against the year-earlier period, to EUR72 million (RON350 million), in line with the company’s financial (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]