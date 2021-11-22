President Iohannis holds consultations with parliamentary parties to nominate candidate for PM office. PNL-PSD-UDMR will go to Cotroceni Palace with a single proposal for PM



President Klaus Iohannis will hold consultations with parliamentary parties and groups at the Cotroceni Palace on Monday in order to nominate the candidate for prime minister, the Presidential Administration informed on Friday. The head of state will hold consultations, starting with 12.00 pm, (...)