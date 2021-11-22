Constantin Mareș, in charge of the organizational transformation of OTP Bank Romania, will lead the new Digital Division



Constantin Mareș, in charge of the organizational transformation of OTP Bank Romania, will lead the new Digital Division.

Constantin Mareș, Executive Director IT, PMO & Transformation Office OTP Bank Romania, has been appointed Deputy General Manager and will coordinate the new Digital Division, established following the bank’s local development strategy. The Digital Division has the responsibility to bring the (...)