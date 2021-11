One United Properties, Transport Trade Services To Be Included In FTSE Russell Indices As Of Dec 20



The shares of One United Properties (ONE.RO) and Transport Trade Services (TTS.RO) will be included in FTSE Russell indices for Emerging Markets, FTSE Global All Cap and FTSE Global Micro Cap, respectively, starting December 20, (...)