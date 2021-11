Confidex Survey: 67% Of Romanian Execs See Country’s Economy Worsening In The Coming Year

Almost three quarters of Romanian business executives believe the country's economy is bound to worsen in the coming period, per the latest Confidex survey carried out by Impetum Group. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]