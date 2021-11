Marriott names Romanian to manage its flagship hotel in Bucharest

Marriott names Romanian to manage its flagship hotel in Bucharest. Ioan Mătieș, a professional with almost 25 years of experience in the HoReCa industry, is the new general manager of the JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel starting October 15, 2021. He replaces Tino Lindner, who has managed the hotel for the past three years. Mătieș joined the JW Marriott