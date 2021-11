RO president nominates again defense minister for PM position

RO president nominates again defense minister for PM position. President Klaus Iohannis nominated for a second time acting national defense minister Nicolae Ciucă as prime minister-designate, tasked with forming a Government. Unlike the first time, when Ciucă was supported by the National Liberal Party (PNL), the nomination is now backed by a coalition made (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]