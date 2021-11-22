Nordis Group starts second phase of Mamaia luxury project on the Black Sea coast
Nov 22, 2021
Nordis Group, a Romanian developer of premium hotel and residential complexes, has kicked off works at the second phase of its Nordis Mamaia five-star complex on the Black Sea coast. According to the developer, Nordis Mamaia will be the largest hotel and residential development in Romania, (...)
