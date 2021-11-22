Romania photo of the day: Local artist creates mural on the Transluncani road in Timis county

Romania photo of the day: Local artist creates mural on the Transluncani road in Timis county. A colourful mural was recently unveiled on Transluncani, one of the most spectacular roads in Timis county, western Romania. (Photo source: Alexandru Proteasa on Facebook) Signed by local artist Flaviu Roua, the mural is 12 meters long and 6 meters wide and was created on one of the road’s (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]