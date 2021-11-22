Social Progress Index analyzing the quality of life and social wellbeing: Romania climbs one position on the 44th place in the global ranking, but remains the last among EU countries



Romania ranks 44th out of 168 countries, climbing one position in the global ranking, but continues to be surpassed by all the other EU member states, according to the 2021 Social Progress Index, which analyzes the quality of life and social wellbeing and is conducted by the non-profit organization Social Progress Imperative with the support of Deloitte. Romania registers a score of 78.41 points out of 100, slightly higher than last year, which places it among the ranking’s third category countries, after Argentina, Hungary and Bulgaria.