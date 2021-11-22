The political crisis in Romania comes to an end: Nicolae Ciuca is the PM-designate, backed by a solid PNL-PSD-UDMR majority



The political crisis in Romania comes to an end: Nicolae Ciuca is the PM-designate, backed by a solid PNL-PSD-UDMR majority.

Nicolae Ciuca has been nominated on Monday by President Klaus Iohannis as candidate for the position of prime minister. The head of state said that this proposal came from the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) (...)