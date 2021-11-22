GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1.550 following over 18.000 tests nationwide in 24 hours

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1.550 following over 18.000 tests nationwide in 24 hours. A number of 1,550 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following over 18,000 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday. As of Monday, 1,764,251 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Romania, of which 10,067 were