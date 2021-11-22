 
November 22, 2021

2021 Social Progress Index: Romania scores slightly better but is still last among EU countries
Nov 22, 2021

2021 Social Progress Index: Romania scores slightly better but is still last among EU countries.

Romania has climbed one place and ranks 44th out of 168 countries in this year’s edition of the Social Progress Index compiled by non-profit organization Social Progress Imperative with the support of Deloitte. However, Romania is still last among the EU states included in the ranking. The (...)

Ikea Plans to Develop Small Format Stores in Romania Furniture retailer Ikea, which has two stores on the local market, both in Bucharest, is considering developing smaller stores in Romania, like the group already has on other markets, and is also considering new pick-up points in the (...)

Romanian state runs new bond issue on Bucharest Stock Exchange Romania’s Finance Ministry opened on November 18 a new state bond issue on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) under the Fidelis program. The offer runs until December 10. Investors can choose between three bonds two of which are in local currency (RON) while the third one is in euro. The bonds (...)

Bucharest Stock Exchange Extends Mandate of CEO Adrian Tanase Bursa de Valori Bucuresti S.A. (Bucharest Stock Exchange, BVB.RO) on Monday evening informed investors that its Board of Governors decided to extend the mandate of CEO Adrian Tanase in the meeting on November 19, 2021. The mandate was due to expire on January 23, 2022 and was extended until (...)

Electroglobal Cluj Buys ES Elektro Romania Electroglobal Cluj, a supplier of electrical solutions and equipment for industrial automation systems and lighting systems, will take over the operations of ES Elektro Romania, part of the Dutch group itsme, by the end of this (...)

Romania Raises RON700M Selling Oct 2027 Bonds At 5.11% Average Yield Romania’s Finance Ministry reopened a bond issue due in October 2027 and raised RON700 million from banks on Monday (Nov 22), above the targeted level of RON500 million, at a yearly yield of 5.11%.

Auchan, OMV Petrom Opened 100 MyAuchan Stores In Petrom Filling Stations; Eye 125 Units By End-2021 French retailer Auchan continues its partnership with OMV Petrom and expands the network of MyAuchan stores in Petrom filling stations, which is set to reach 125 units until the end of 2021, as compared to 100 units in November.

Romania Has 56 Companies In Coface Top 500 CEE Romania is represented with 56 companies, fewer by two firms than in the previous year, in a ranking of 500 largest companies in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) compiled by Coface rating agency based on 2020 financial data, placing the country fourth in the (...)

 


