2021 Social Progress Index: Romania scores slightly better but is still last among EU countries



Romania has climbed one place and ranks 44th out of 168 countries in this year’s edition of the Social Progress Index compiled by non-profit organization Social Progress Imperative with the support of Deloitte. However, Romania is still last among the EU states included in the ranking. The (...)