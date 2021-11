Ioan Maties Takes The Helm Of JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel

Ioan Maties, boasting a 25-year experience in the hospitality industry, was appointed to the position of general manager of JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel, starting October 15, 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]