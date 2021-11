Bucharest Stock Exchange Extends Mandate of CEO Adrian Tanase

Bucharest Stock Exchange Extends Mandate of CEO Adrian Tanase. Bursa de Valori Bucuresti S.A. (Bucharest Stock Exchange, BVB.RO) on Monday evening informed investors that its Board of Governors decided to extend the mandate of CEO Adrian Tanase in the meeting on November 19, 2021. The mandate was due to expire on January 23, 2022 and was extended until (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]