Romania Raises RON700M Selling Oct 2027 Bonds At 5.11% Average Yield. Romania’s Finance Ministry reopened a bond issue due in October 2027 and raised RON700 million from banks on Monday (Nov 22), above the targeted level of RON500 million, at a yearly yield of 5.11%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]