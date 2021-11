Auchan, OMV Petrom Opened 100 MyAuchan Stores In Petrom Filling Stations; Eye 125 Units By End-2021

Auchan, OMV Petrom Opened 100 MyAuchan Stores In Petrom Filling Stations; Eye 125 Units By End-2021. French retailer Auchan continues its partnership with OMV Petrom and expands the network of MyAuchan stores in Petrom filling stations, which is set to reach 125 units until the end of 2021, as compared to 100 units in November. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]