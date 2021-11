Romania awards only 60% of frequency bands offered in mini-5G auction

Romania awards only 60% of frequency bands offered in mini-5G auction. ANCOM announced on November 23 that the tender for the allocation of radio spectrum for applications based on 5G technology had been completed, and the two bidders (both accepted) - RCS & RDS and Invite Systems will pay the state over EUR 40 mln. "We have finalized the tender for the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]