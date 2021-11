Romanian online retailer Elefant raises EUR 3 mln with new bond issue

Romanian online retailer Elefant raises EUR 3 mln with new bond issue. Elefant Online, one of the largest online retailers in Romania, closed in advance on November 23 a private placement of bonds brokered by Tradeville through which it raised RON 17.5 mln (EUR 3 mln). The next step is to list the bonds on the multilateral trading system at Bucharest Stock