Romanian minister: Norwegian company plans EUR 800 mln investment in coal substitute plant

Romanian minister: Norwegian company plans EUR 800 mln investment in coal substitute plant. A Norwegian company wants to invest EUR 800 million in Romania to develop a coal substitute plant, acting minister of energy Virgil Popescu announced on Wednesday, November 24. The coal substitutes are fuels specifically designed to mimic coal but with lesser environmental impact, developed as (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]