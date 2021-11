Romania's Nuclearelectrica gets investment grade rating from Fitch

Romania's Nuclearelectrica gets investment grade rating from Fitch. State-controlled nuclear group Nuclearelectrica, the operator of the country's sole nuke plant in Cernavoda on the Danube, was evaluated for the first time by the international rating agency Fitch, which assigned the company a BBB- rating (lowest in the investment-grade area) with a negative (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]