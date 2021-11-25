World Vision & Vodafone Romania survey: 73% of students in rural areas want teachers to teach more interactively
Nov 25, 2021
29% of students want teachers to implement their ideas Digitalization, seen by teachers as the main area of investment in the school they teach in 82% of teachers want students to pay more attention in class A World Vision and Vodafone Romania Foundation survey shows that 73% of students in... (...)
