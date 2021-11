Norofert posts a 60% increase in turnover in the first nine months of 2021



Norofert Group, the leading Romanian producer of organic fertilizers, posts a turnover of 33.4 million lei in the first nine months of 2021, increasing by 60% compared to the same period last year and a net profit of 4.9 million lei. The company continues developing and creating an agri-food (...)