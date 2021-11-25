The real estate developer Forty Management to announce 109.43 million lei turnover and 43.14 million lei gross profit, in the first nine months of 2021



The real estate developer Forty Management to announce 109.43 million lei turnover and 43.14 million lei gross profit, in the first nine months of 2021.

56 % net profit increase, compared to the same period the last year, reaching 36.04 million lei 33% turnover raise, compared to T3 2020, amounting 109.43 million lei In the first three quarters of the year, Forty Management sold and pre-sold 209 apartments and 222 parking places Forty (...)