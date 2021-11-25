Vestra reports at the end of Q3 a turnover of over 14 million euros and forecasts a cumulative increase in sales of 15% by the end of the year



Vestra, the first cluster specialized in the utilities and automation equipment industry, ended the third quarter of 2021 with a turnover of 14.6 million euros. The company expects a cumulative increase in sales of 15% by the end of the year and a turnover of 24 million euros. The constant... (...)