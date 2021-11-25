Dentons and K&E advise KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners on US$15 billion acquisition of CyrusOne
Nov 25, 2021
Dentons and K&E advise KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners on US$15 billion acquisition of CyrusOne.
Global law firm Dentons, as part of a legal team led by Kirkland & Ellis, represented private equity firm KKR and fund manager Global Infrastructure Partners, in a successful bid to acquire data center operator CyrusOne, Inc. This all-cash transaction valued at approximately $15 billion, (...)
