Romania photo of the day: Cluj-Napoca launches its first legal wall for street art. The first legal graffiti wall in Cluj-Napoca opened on November 23. Now, local artists have an 81 sqm safe space to practice street art techniques and express their creativity legally. (Photo source: Emil Boc on Facebook) The City Hall started the legal wall project following proposals (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]