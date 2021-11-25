Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church says he got vaccinated against COVID-19



Patriarch Daniel, the head of the Romanian Orthodox Church (BOR), said on November 24 that he had received a COVID-19 vaccine, without giving further details. He made the statement at the end of a solemn sitting in Parliament, answering the journalists’ questions. “Sure, I got vaccinated, (...)