ING Bank Ends 3Q/2021 with RON630M Net Profit, Up 42% from 3Q/2020. ING Bank ended the third quarter of this year with total revenues worth RON1.7 billion, up 9%, and net profit of RON630 million, 42% higher than in the same period of 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]