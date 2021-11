De’Longhi Nears RON1.6B Turnover in Jan-Oct 2021, Matching Entire 2020 Level

De’Longhi Nears RON1.6B Turnover in Jan-Oct 2021, Matching Entire 2020 Level. Italian household appliances maker De’Longhi, which owns two plants locally in Cluj and Bihor, where it produces espresso machines and blenders, in the first 10 months of this year generated turnover worth almost RON1.6 billion (EUR320 million), similar with the entire 2020 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]