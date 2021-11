Vintruvian Estates Expects RON36M Consolidated Turnover in 2021

Vintruvian Estates Expects RON36M Consolidated Turnover in 2021. Vintruvian Estates group projects consolidated turnover worth around RON36 million in 2021, significantly higher than in 2020, according to Marius Iliev, the group’s manager. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]