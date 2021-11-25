Ciuca Cabinet gets Romania’s Parliament confidence vote: We are Romania’s Government, we’ll make all efforts to overcome problems

Ciuca Cabinet gets Romania’s Parliament confidence vote: We are Romania’s Government, we’ll make all efforts to overcome problems. Romania’s Parliament, in a plenary sitting on Thursday, gave the vote of confidence to the Cabinet proposed by PM-designate Nicolae Ciuca. There were 318 votes in favour and 126 against. A minimum number of 234 votes in favour were needed for the proposed government to be invested by Parliament. (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]