Citu: Governing coalition has signed an agreement. Ciolacu confirms PNL-PSD-UDMR-minorities political agreement

Citu: Governing coalition has signed an agreement. Ciolacu confirms PNL-PSD-UDMR-minorities political agreement. PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Florin Citu on Thursday morning announced that the coalition signed a governing agreement, specifying that it was “a normal agreement.” “It was a normal thing to do, we’ve signed an agreement of the governing coalition. You saw the content in the previous days, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]