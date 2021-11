Romania Posts Budget Gap Of 4.03% Of GDP In January-October 2021

Romania Posts Budget Gap Of 4.03% Of GDP In January-October 2021. Romania's general consolidated budget posted a deficit of RON47.98 billion in January-October 2021, or 4.03% of the gross domestic product (GDP), lower than RON74.04 billion, or 7.01% of GDP, in the first ten months of 2020, finance ministry data showed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]