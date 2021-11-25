GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2.104 following over 43.000 tests carried out in 24hrs

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2.104 following over 43.000 tests carried out in 24hrs. A number of 2,104 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with more than 43,000 tests carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday. As of Thursday, 1,771,887 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Romania, of which 10,196 (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]