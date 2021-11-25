New Romanian banknote featuring World War I heroine to enter circulation on December 1
Nov 25, 2021
A new RON 20 banknote featuring the portrait of Ecaterina Teodoroiu, a heroine of Romania who fought and died in World War I (WWI), will be put into circulation on December 1, when the country celebrates its national day. The new banknote, which is the first in Romania to feature a female (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]