AFI Europe Romania Buys Two Plots Of Land In Northern Bucharest From Impetum Group

AFI Europe Romania Buys Two Plots Of Land In Northern Bucharest From Impetum Group. AFI Europe Romania has bought two plots of land covering a total 10,200 square meters from Impetum Investments, the investment division of Impetum Group, in a deal worth EUR12 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]