Custodian of the Crown Margareta, Prince Radu start visit to UK, highlight the role of the Royal Family in the development and promotion of Romania’s stability. Embassy in London hosts unveiling ceremony of bust of King Mihai I



Custodian of the Crown Margareta, Prince Radu start visit to UK, highlight the role of the Royal Family in the development and promotion of Romania’s stability. Embassy in London hosts unveiling ceremony of bust of King Mihai I.

On Wednesday evening, Her Majesty the Crown Custodian and the Prince Consort were received at Windsor Castle by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in a private meeting Custodian of the Crown of Romania, Her Majesty Margareta, and His Royal Highness Prince Radu began a public visit to the UK on... (...)