Ciuca Cabinet members sworn-in. Iohannis: Political crisis is over, yet other crises aren’t, nor have problems vanished either



The Government members led by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca have been sworn in, on Thursday, in front of President Klaus Iohannis, in a ceremony that took place at Cotroceni Palace. During the ceremony at the presidential palace there were Marcel Ciolacu, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, (...)