Standard and Poor’s Upgrades BSTDB’s Credit Rating To “A/A-1”

Standard and Poor’s Upgrades BSTDB’s Credit Rating To “A/A-1”. The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) received an upgrade of its long- and short-term issuer credit ratings from the S&P Global Ratings to 'A/A-1' from 'A-/A-2', with Stable Outlook. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]