Romania Raises RON214M Selling June 2026 Bonds At 5% Average Yield. Romania’s Finance Ministry has reopened a bond issue due in June 2026 and raised RON214 million from banks on Thursday, lower by RON286 million more than the targeted amount, at a yearly yield of 5%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]