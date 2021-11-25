EY Survey: Romanian CEOs Expect Higher Company Transformation Costs Over Next Three Years

EY Survey: Romanian CEOs Expect Higher Company Transformation Costs Over Next Three Years. EY’s CEO Imperative Study in Romania pointed out that, in terms of transformation initiatives, the majority of the CEOs from Romania (88%) intend to initiate new and comprehensive transformation in a time horizon of 12 months and the most significant investment (78%) will be directed towards (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]