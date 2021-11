MOL Romania Starts Work on Services Stations on A1 and A2 Highways

MOL Romania Starts Work on Services Stations on A1 and A2 Highways. MOL Romania is about to start the construction of six of the 14 service stations to be built on the A1 Lugoj - Deva and A2 Medgidia - Constanta highways, under the concession contracts signed with Romania’s national roads company CNAIR at the beginning of this year. The investment will amount to (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]